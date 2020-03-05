Global  

Entertainment news: Chris Hemsworth calls off India visit amid coronavirus scare

Zee News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Chris Hemsworth was scheduled to visit Mumbai along with director Sam Hargrave on March 16.
👓 View full article
