Virus and elderly: Avoid crowds, cruises, long plane trips

Newsday Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The U.S. government's coronavirus recommendations tell older adults to avoid crowds, cruises and long plane rides
CDC Urges To Avoid Cruises, Long Plane Trips As Coronavirus Cases Rise

Citing the unusual nature of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC has urged travelers to avoid long plane...
RTTNews

