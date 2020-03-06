Global  

Coronavirus - UK government "confident" on food supplies

Just-Food Tuesday, 10 March 2020
The UK government has commented on whether the UK's food supply will be interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Thai locals taught how to produce face masks during coronavirus crisis

Thai locals taught how to produce face masks during coronavirus crisis 04:50

 Thai locals take part in a workshop learning how to make protective face masks from cloth as the country battles a shortage during the coronavirus crisis. The country's government rolled out the classes nationwide, teaching residents how then can sew face mask from cloth to help protect themselves...

Coronavirus: Health Secretary says Government 'will ensure food supplies'

The Government is working with supermarkets to ensure food supplies as the number of people self-isolating with coronavirus is expected to rise, the Health...
Belfast Telegraph

UK confident of food supply even in coronavirus worst-case scenario

Health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday he was confident Britain's food supply would not be interrupted by coronavirus even in the government's reasonable...
Reuters

