Spain to follow Italy into lockdown, US expands travel ban

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S., which days ago barred entry to travelers from much of Europe, will extend the ban to Britain and Ireland, where cases are on the rise.



China, meanwhile, where the virus first emerged late last year, continued to relax its drastic measures in its hardest-hit region, illustrating the way the center of gravity in the crisis has shifted westward toward Europe. The virus has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,600.



According to a draft government order seen by The Associated Press, Spain’s government planned to impose tight emergency restrictions nationwide on people's movements. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was due to address the nation in the afternoon.



In an echo of the far-reaching measures already imposed in Italy, people will be allowed to leave their homes only to buy food and medicine, commute to work, go to hospitals and banks, or take trips related to the care of the young and the elderly. Those rules will take effect Monday morning.



Effectively immediately, Spain is also closing all schools, universities, restaurants, bars and hotels nationwide along with non-essential stores, a step some regions have already taken.



