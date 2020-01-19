Global  

The Queen flees Buckingham Palace amid coronavirus fears

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The Queen flees Buckingham Palace amid coronavirus fearsQueen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have left Buckingham Palace in the wake of the coronavirus. Following crisis talks, chaired by Boris Johnson, the 93 year old monarch and her husband, 98, were rushed to Windsor Castle. Should...
News video: Queen’s trips to Cheshire and Camden off

Queen’s trips to Cheshire and Camden off 00:53

 The Queen’s visits to Cheshire and Camden have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace has announced. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall had already pulled out of their spring overseas tour days before it was due to begin, raising the prospect of more...

The Queen Enjoys This Surprise Every Monday [Video]

The Queen Enjoys This Surprise Every Monday

When the Queen is in residence at Buckingham Palace, she enjoys a treat every Monday. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Members of public react to Harry and Meghan quitting royal duties [Video]

Members of public react to Harry and Meghan quitting royal duties

Scenes from Buckingham Palace and interviews with members of the public after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will give up their royal duties. The Sussexes announced that they will..

Recent related news from verified sources

Queen leaves Buckingham Palace with plans for coronavirus quarantine

The Queen has quit Buckingham Palace over coronavirus fears. Plans are in place to quarantine her and Prince Philip, 98, at Sandringham if the outbreak worsens.
Queen shifted out of Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II has been shifted out of Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle as the UK plans for isolation measures for people over 70 amid the...
ConservDirect

Conservative Direct Queen Elizabeth Flees Buckingham Palace Because Of Coronavirus – Plans For Quarantine https://t.co/G563tzroGi #maga… https://t.co/MsjkYIwcZ0 20 minutes ago

DavidWhitakerA

David Whitaker Queen Elizabeth flees Buckingham Palace over coronavirus  New York Post 32 minutes ago

gdcox1

GD Cox Queen Elizabeth flees Buckingham Palace because of coronavirus – plans for quarantine https://t.co/73X9N0aUPU via @LifeZette 1 hour ago

Aethylred

13th level Wizard RT @cstross: Queen Elizabeth flees Buckingham Palace to escape coronavirus: https://t.co/nAlypIdlP9 Anyone willing to bet by this time nex… 1 hour ago

uslaw1a

jordan lewis ring Queen Elizabeth leaves Buckingham Palace for quarantine over coronavirus   DAMN COWARD     DISGRACE   FLEES   CHURC… https://t.co/W1AO4h9fDu 3 hours ago

uslaw1a

jordan lewis ring Queen Elizabeth leaves Buckingham Palace for quarantine over coronavirus   DAMN COWARD     DISGRACE   FLEES   CHURC… https://t.co/92LeqGiubq 3 hours ago

jonatha14950748

Johnny Britain DEEP STATE ACTOR FOLOWING ORDERS? "Queen Elizabeth flees Buckingham Palace over coronavirus". why would the Queen… https://t.co/Ow8vOO0HA3 3 hours ago

bharat9848

Fake plastic tree If anyone wants to take over.. its yours..#Carona https://t.co/OnRAlnVTuB 4 hours ago

