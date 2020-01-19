The Queen flees Buckingham Palace amid coronavirus fears
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have left Buckingham Palace in the wake of the coronavirus. Following crisis talks, chaired by Boris Johnson, the 93 year old monarch and her husband, 98, were rushed to Windsor Castle. Should...
The Queen’s visits to Cheshire and Camden have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace has announced. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall had already pulled out of their spring overseas tour days before it was due to begin, raising the prospect of more...
Scenes from Buckingham Palace and interviews with members of the public after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will give up their royal duties. The Sussexes announced that they will..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published