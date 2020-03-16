Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Anna Wintour: Met Gala postponed due to the virus outbreak

Anna Wintour: Met Gala postponed due to the virus outbreak

SeattlePI.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — One of fashion's biggest nights, the Met Gala, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, host Anna Wintour said Monday on Vogue's website.

The magazine's editor-in-chief dropped the news into the bottom of a post she wrote endorsing Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination in which she excoriates President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis.

As for the gala, it will not be held on its usual date, the first Monday in May, due to the “unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors,” she said.

The event is one of the starriest events of the year: Attendees last year included Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B.

This year's exhibition, "About Time: Fashion and Duration," is to trace the history of fashion from 1870 to the present in celebration of the museum's 150th anniversary. Among the celebrity hosts previously announced are Lin Manuel-Miranda, Meryl Streep and Emma Stone.

The gala raises money for The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Exhibit and opens the institute's spring exhibition, which will also be delayed.

The Met itself announced last Thursday it was closing “until further notice” after two employees showed symptoms of the virus that has spread quickly around the globe, stalling millions of lives and shutting down workplaces and institutions.

The museum will remain closed through April 4, a museum spokesperson said Monday in an email, adding "all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Anna Wintour: Met Gala postponed due to the virus outbreak

One of fashion's biggest nights, the Met Gala, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak
Newsday Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Met Gala 2020 postponed, Anna Wintour confirms

The Met Gala, one of the biggest dates in the fashion industry diary, has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, host Anna Wintour has said.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Westmount_D7

Johanna Stosik Does Anna Wintour look 70 yrs old to you? Adrenochrome? SATANIC VOGUE. When will she be Corona'd? All those young w… https://t.co/pubSg5ffTV 5 minutes ago

zehenders

🙄🤯🤬 RT @AFPceleb: Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said Monday New York's Met Gala would be postponed over the coronavirus pandemic, as she r… 7 minutes ago

JoyGrenade

Joy RT @WTOC11: One of fashion’s biggest nights, the Met Gala, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. -->> https://t.co/w2hPKfO7TT 7 minutes ago

WTOC11

WTOC 11 One of fashion’s biggest nights, the Met Gala, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. -->> https://t.co/w2hPKfO7TT 26 minutes ago

WCJB20

WCJB-TV20 One of fashion’s biggest nights, the Met Gala, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/8It8ZWqtRp 26 minutes ago

jackthe15593779

jack thedog Anna Wintour criticizes Trump for coronavirus handling, reveals Met Gala is postponed https://t.co/2kT9VI5Blr Who… https://t.co/Nk9sqQF7wY 30 minutes ago

StmontanoSonia

Sonja A. Montanojp. RT @TeamElizabethI1: #coronakarma #MeghanMarkle PR worked so hard to score her an invite to Met Gala 2020 by releasing false articles of h… 32 minutes ago

trueladybug

EmilySue Who honestly gives a flying***what what this horses***has to say about ANYTHING AT ALL? #MetGala… https://t.co/0gFE19hAUU 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.