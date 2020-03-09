LVMH will venture into hand sanitiser production to fight Coronavirus
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () LVMH, the parent company of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Sephora etc is now all set to make sanitizers. The luxury conglomerate announced on Sunday that its cosmetic and perfume factories will start manufacturing large quantities of hand disinfectant gel to fight Coronavirus.
A huge Thai escort club claims to be the first in the world to have introduced coronavirus screening for its customers.
The sprawling seven-storey 'entertainment venue' in Bangkok applies hand sanitiser gel to all the punters before they enter the building.
They are even given thermal scans to...
The global death toll reaches 6,500 as US president Donald Trump extended the country’s travel ban to the UK and Ireland. Top perfume manufacturer LVMH repurposes its factories to make hand sanitiser..
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:28Published
Luxury design and perfume giant LVMH has announced it will cease production of fragrances and instead begin manufacturing hand sanitisers - to be donated to... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Reuters •The Argus