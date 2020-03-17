Global  

Lyle Waggoner, known for The Carol Burnett Show and Wonder Woman, dies at 84

CBC.ca Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Lyle Waggoner, who used his good looks to comic effect on The Carol Burnett Show, partnered with a superhero on Wonder Woman and was the first centrefold for Playgirl magazine, died Tuesday. He was 84.
