Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Spring equinox 2020: What is it and how is it connected to the supermoon?

Spring equinox 2020: What is it and how is it connected to the supermoon?

Independent Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
There are two ways to determine the beginning of spring
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rachel Garceau's On Your Side forecast 3/19/20 [Video]

Rachel Garceau's On Your Side forecast 3/19/20

Rachel Garceau's On Your Side forecast 3/19/20

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 03:28Published
Rachel Garceau's Wednesday Weather Word: Vernal Equinox [Video]

Rachel Garceau's Wednesday Weather Word: Vernal Equinox

Rachel Garceau's Wednesday Weather Word: Vernal Equinox

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:24Published

Tweets about this

omid

Omid Ashtari It is Nowrooz, the Persian celebration of the new year at the point of spring equinox, tonight at 8:49pm PT. Defini… https://t.co/x6Tt6Xeb1G 1 minute ago

SvvanIsNovember

Street Drovez™️ RT @Newsweek: What time is the spring equinox? Phenomenon to usher in earliest first day of spring in more than a century https://t.co/I21T… 3 minutes ago

Bespectacled_Cy

Annie Anomie™ @MysticxLipstick What does that spring equinox remote healing dream mean gurl? I'm stressing! 😭 https://t.co/TNzDUF8iBg 4 minutes ago

CSCIColumbia

Columbia Stem Cell Initiative (CSCI) RT @NYTScience: Things aren't great on Earth right now, but don't forget that today was the first day of spring. Happy Equinox. https://t.c… 6 minutes ago

EJHALL10

EMMETT HALL - Author RT @GabeLMcPherson1: Happy #equinox! At 3:49 AM UTC (virtually Greenwich Mean Time, or GMT) on March 20 (in Greenwich), the sun's direct li… 10 minutes ago

Chayadas

Helen C. RT @alleahtheguru: happy spring equinox! 🌱🌺🌸🌼 today is the first day of spring. it’s the astrological new year. focus on the new energy th… 11 minutes ago

hermioningkai

matt⁵ 💙 @txtbunnyyyy @TXT_members OMG I'M JUST KIDDING 🤣 EVERYONE ASSUMED THAT IT'S MARCH 20 BECAUSE OF WHAT TAEHYUN SAID A… https://t.co/tZKKf1mUpw 12 minutes ago

GabeLMcPherson1

Gabe L McPherson Happy #equinox! At 3:49 AM UTC (virtually Greenwich Mean Time, or GMT) on March 20 (in Greenwich), the sun's direct… https://t.co/eVR4v3dygc 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.