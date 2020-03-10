Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Coronavirus: Italy's canals run clear amid lockdown

Coronavirus: Italy's canals run clear amid lockdown

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Italy's canals run clear amid lockdownWhile Italy has been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, there's one good news story to come out of the country as a result of the lockdown. The canals in Venice - typically dirty and murky - are running clear, due to less traffic...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Europe closes borders to curb coronavirus spread

Europe closes borders to curb coronavirus spread 03:15

 EU says must do 'utmost' to protect citizens from virus, as Italy reports more than 2,500 have died from COVID-19.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Venice’s Canal Water Looks Clearer Without All of the Boat Traffic [Video]

Venice’s Canal Water Looks Clearer Without All of the Boat Traffic

As the entire country is under lockdown, one of the unexpected positive side effects is that Venice locals have noticed there’s something in the water. Veuer‘s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:10Published
Man Rides Bicycle in Garage During Lockdown due to Coronavirus [Video]

Man Rides Bicycle in Garage During Lockdown due to Coronavirus

This man was living in Italy during the lockdown to avoid coronavirus. He went to his garage to ride his bicycle. He rode and made several short loops. His dog followed and ran after him as he rode..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

On coronavirus lockdown in Italy, former UW hoops standout Bobby Jones hasn’t left home in five days

Former UW hoops standout Bobby Jones, who plays professional basketball in Italy, is living through a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Though he hasn't left home...
Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC Sport

Italy wakes up to deserted streets in unprecedented coronavirus lockdown

Italy woke up on to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown on Tuesday after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in a bid...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaCTV NewsThe MerkleDNA

Tweets about this

joss_kidding

Jo RT @Reuters: As the nationwide lockdown in Italy enters its second week due to the #coronavirus outbreak, Venice's canals appear to be crys… 31 seconds ago

AnneVranic

Anne Vranic RT @nypost: The Venice canals are crystal clear after coronavirus lockdown in Italy https://t.co/zFwJyhZSzR https://t.co/UxxZIfg5cB 3 minutes ago

bluredfrank

Just Frank RT @rtenews: The city of Venice is enjoying crystal clear waters in its world-famous canals due to a lack of debris from tourists and near-… 4 minutes ago

Lightworker131

Lightworker13 RT @SITSSHOW: #DOLPHINS #COVID19 #CORONAVIRUS #ITALY Covid-19 Upside? Dolphins Return to Italy and Clear Venice Canals as Humans Self-Isola… 4 minutes ago

peterjameslee

123PL 🇨🇦 RT @clevelanddotcom: Remarkable! As Italy remains under lockdown as coronavirus continues to spread, locals in Venice have noticed that the… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.