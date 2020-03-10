Coronavirus: Italy's canals run clear amid lockdown

Jo RT @Reuters: As the nationwide lockdown in Italy enters its second week due to the #coronavirus outbreak, Venice's canals appear to be crys… 31 seconds ago Anne Vranic RT @nypost: The Venice canals are crystal clear after coronavirus lockdown in Italy https://t.co/zFwJyhZSzR https://t.co/UxxZIfg5cB 3 minutes ago Just Frank RT @rtenews: The city of Venice is enjoying crystal clear waters in its world-famous canals due to a lack of debris from tourists and near-… 4 minutes ago Lightworker13 RT @SITSSHOW: #DOLPHINS #COVID19 #CORONAVIRUS #ITALY Covid-19 Upside? Dolphins Return to Italy and Clear Venice Canals as Humans Self-Isola… 4 minutes ago 123PL 🇨🇦 RT @clevelanddotcom: Remarkable! As Italy remains under lockdown as coronavirus continues to spread, locals in Venice have noticed that the… 6 minutes ago