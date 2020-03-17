Trump defends using ‘Chinese Virus’ label, ignoring growing criticism
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his increasingly frequent practice of calling the coronavirus the “Chinese Virus,” ignoring a growing chorus of criticism that it is racist and anti-Chinese. “It’s not racist at all,” Trump said, explaining his rationale. “It comes from China, that’s why.” But the term has angered Chinese officials and […]
CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang shocked many by revealing that a White House official took President Donald Trump’s “Chinese virus” slur... Mediaite Also reported by •Zee News •WorldNews
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday ratcheted up his rhetoric against China over the coronavirus, saying Beijing should have acted faster to warn the world... Reuters Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •CBS News
