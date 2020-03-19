Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > First day of spring: All you need to know about the vernal equinox 2020

First day of spring: All you need to know about the vernal equinox 2020

Independent Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Google are marking the first day of Spring with a doodle
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Your CBS4 Forecast For Thursday 3/19 [Video]

Your CBS4 Forecast For Thursday 3/19

On this first day of Spring, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 82F.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:29Published
CBSMiami.com Weather 3/19 6AM [Video]

CBSMiami.com Weather 3/19 6AM

On this first day of Spring, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 82F.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:25Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lashawnwiltz

LaShawn Wiltz Happy First day of spring! Need some inspiration for photos while stuck at home? Check out this spring photo check… https://t.co/1kRaXMSfOS 3 minutes ago

allentucklandsc

AllentuckLandscape It's here! Welcome to the first day of spring! Wow do we need this more than ever. #spring #happiness #behealthy… https://t.co/V3WI6eU0ag 6 minutes ago

PizzaAllAntica

Pizza All'Antica We are thinking of all the people that are self-isolating, social distancing and doing their part to help get our b… https://t.co/ejih2mVBwg 11 minutes ago

TommyGSync

Tommy Allen Happy First Day of Spring! Loving how DRAM with CBD+ is so calming. I know I’m in need of more calm. #notanad… https://t.co/MIaGlj8dXk 14 minutes ago

DaniDooRight55

Dani Cantle @pghliquorsnob @thedjdaf @girlziplocked Same at the dealership where I work....first they spun it as ppl need cars… https://t.co/ioKZYFbRg5 16 minutes ago

PT_Evolve_NY

Evolve Physical Therapy Happy First Day of Spring from the team at Evolve Physical Therapy! https://t.co/ugjbf8yBf4 Need #PT? Call 1-718-25… https://t.co/Qg3ZrCIrrK 16 minutes ago

gjosephs

Gregory Josephs 🏳️‍🌈 If you need something bright to think about today (and live in the Northern Hemisphere), the #SpringEquinox is only… https://t.co/3ExnV1Dohq 31 minutes ago

TeamBasementy

Advanced Basement Happy first day of spring! Rain in the forecast... We're here to help you if you need us. https://t.co/TF0aF0Ey5t 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.