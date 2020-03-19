Eurovision Song Contest cancelled for 2020 due to coronavirus

Eurovisión España RT @esc_macedonia: BREAKING: sadly, The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam has been cancelled. https://t.co/ReMrddNi9w 3 minutes ago

Monica Agromayor RT @BCiani: Nooooo!!!!!😱 BBC News - Eurovision Song Contest 2020 cancelled over coronavirus https://t.co/KSrnwoYitM 6 minutes ago

Dr Katie Deverell RT @NMHub: *UK Music Education Hubs* We are having a digital party and you are invited! 🥳 Since the Eurovision Song Contest is sadly cance… 15 minutes ago

Eurovision 2019 Eurovision Song Contest cancelled Complete Music Update https://t.co/QcmTAPzGiA 19 minutes ago

Wustoo Eurovision Song Contest cancelled https://t.co/1UoaVdmfKi 20 minutes ago

Pinksixty This year’s @Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled over #Coronavirus concerns. It's the first cancellation in… https://t.co/c8ibvMjWAP 22 minutes ago

Demi Smith🇬🇧🐝 RT @afneil: Eurovision song contest cancelled: There's always an upside, even in the gloomiest of times. 30 minutes ago