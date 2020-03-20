Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > World Happiness Day 2020: From theme to significance- here's all you need to know

World Happiness Day 2020: From theme to significance- here's all you need to know

DNA Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Since 2013, the United Nations has celebrated the International Day of Happiness as a way to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Here’s what you can do to celebrate World Wildlife Day! [Video]

Here’s what you can do to celebrate World Wildlife Day!

March 3rd is World Wildlife Day and no matter where you live, you can celebrate it and make a difference! Here's how you can spread the word about this year’s theme “Sustaining all life on..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
World Wildlife Day 2020: Campaigner Photographer Shares Amazing Images [Video]

World Wildlife Day 2020: Campaigner Photographer Shares Amazing Images

World Wildlife Day 2020 celebrates the theme "Sustaining All Life On Earth". British photographer, guide, conservationist and defender of persecuted species, Paul Goldstein showcases some of his..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Celebs' laughing pics will make your day!

The United Nations General Assembly declared 20th March as International Day of Happiness. The day was observed to hail the relevance of happiness and well-being...
IndiaTimes

It's International Happiness Day, and it may be just what we need

You may be wondering why International Happiness Day hasn’t been called off along with everything else. But according to Dr Dain Heer, some focus on joy might...
The Age


Tweets about this

Kehungsamying

Kehungsamying Riame World Happiness Day 2020: From theme to significance- here's all you need to know https://t.co/WC5mq9F3nQ https://t.co/lQu16olR60 2 hours ago

Happiness_1192

Dハピ RT @ABC: BREAKING: Theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will close from the morning of March 15 t… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.