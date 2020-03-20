Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Coronavirus - UK meat business Moy Park seeks hundreds of new workers as demand soars

Coronavirus - UK meat business Moy Park seeks hundreds of new workers as demand soars

Just-Food Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Moy Park, the UK-based meat processor owned by US poultry giant Pilgrim's Pride, is assessing staff levels in light of changing demand resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Local supermarket hiring staff to keep up with growing demand

Local supermarket hiring staff to keep up with growing demand 01:45

 A local grocery chain is looking to hire new workers as demand grows amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Recent related videos from verified sources

South Park bistro transforms into neighborhood grocer to combat Coronavirus restrictions [Video]

South Park bistro transforms into neighborhood grocer to combat Coronavirus restrictions

A neighborhood bistro in South Park transformed into a grocer as it deals with new restrictions amid the Coronavirus outbreak

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:01Published
Comscore’s ‘Epidemic Safety Filter’ Lets Brands Opt Out Of Virus News: Gantz [Video]

Comscore’s ‘Epidemic Safety Filter’ Lets Brands Opt Out Of Virus News: Gantz

VIA BEETCAM -- Is coronavirus good or bad for advertisers and their publishers? The thirst for information about the pandemic is widely seen as driving a flight of audience to trusted news sources. So..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:24Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon wants to hire 100,000 new workers to meet coronavirus demand

Amazon wants to hire 100,000 new workers to meet coronavirus demandIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Amazon is looking to hire 100,000 new warehouse and delivery workers to meet increased demands for shipments as a...
The Verge Also reported by •NewsyReutersOilPrice.comProactive InvestorsHereford Times

Business jet operators see demand surge on U.S. travel restrictions, coronavirus

New U.S. restrictions on Europeans entering the United States are fueling additional bookings for business jet flights, which were already in higher demand this...
Japan Today Also reported by •bizjournalsOilPrice.comProactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

just_food

just-food.com Coronavirus - UK meat business Moy Park seeks hundreds of new workers as demand soars https://t.co/u8agdJ77v4 https://t.co/SejzPnvnql 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.