World Poetry Day: 13 poets you should read

On World Poetry Day today, here are 13 outstanding poets you should definitely read:

You Might Like

Tweets about this Hindi Songs Celebrate World Poetry Day with 13 poets you should definitely read https://t.co/b8rkKE5PdM 4 hours ago TOI Books 21st March is recognized by @UNESCO as #WorldPoetryDay , wherein all the poets in the world are celebrated. On this… https://t.co/swQ9CUWZCM 6 hours ago The Poetry Project RT @spdbooks: and Liam, our Warehouse Manager is cleaning; listening to this @poetry__project reading: "When will world learn that when a… 2 days ago Small Press Distribution and Liam, our Warehouse Manager is cleaning; listening to this @poetry__project reading: "When will world learn th… https://t.co/hwXYnL1HK9 2 days ago eileen chengyin chow RT @chowleen: Maud Gonne, refusing to end Yeats’ declared misery by accepting his proposal: “You make beautiful poetry out of what you call… 3 days ago