Everything Wrong With Bernie Sanders' Social Security Plan

RanchoMiragian @DanRosenheck Literally everything you said is wrong except Warren did eviscerate Bloomberg but the oblective was tโ€ฆ https://t.co/SmVyBx7O6x 42 seconds ago Barbara @RBReich Wrong. I live in your fair city and I will NOT support Bernie before the convention. I voted for Warren YEโ€ฆ https://t.co/0XpBqGOGSi 5 minutes ago Popcorn RT @maddenifico: Shaun King typifies EVERYTHING THAT IS SO WRONG with the Bernie Sanders campaign To to tell an audacious lie about Rachelโ€ฆ 10 minutes ago Emmett Watkins Jr. Don't know what's worse, that Joe is leading despite everything wrong with him, or the fact that mf Bloomberg has mโ€ฆ https://t.co/o3BIyc6SBG 14 minutes ago ๐ŸŒž๐š๐šŠ๐šข๐™พ๐š๐™ต๐šž๐šŒ๐š”๐š’๐š—๐š๐š‚๐šž๐š—๐šœ๐š‘๐š’๐š—๐šŽ๐ŸŒžโš–๏ธ Bernie is crying on @MSNBC right now and bashing Biden. Like EVERYTHING wrong is Bidenโ€™s fault. I understand Berโ€ฆ https://t.co/o5wltUjCoX 22 minutes ago emme๐Ÿคฌ So Biden has not been in politics for over 3 years but Bernie has just accused him of everything that is wrong withโ€ฆ https://t.co/7a1oxC49TT 23 minutes ago โœจ @DutchNorris_ @lemonyonce Iโ€™m sorry but the way yโ€™all swore Bernieโ€™s unrealistic***was the answer to everything wโ€ฆ https://t.co/oBpgLOIY22 35 minutes ago Aaron M Fisher @griotspeak @ParkerOrtolani This thread is everything that is wrong with entitled Bernie Bros. I love it and somehow hate it. 37 minutes ago