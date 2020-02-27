Alberta Upbeat About Oil Prices Despite Coronavirus

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Despite the current oil price situation, Alberta is optimistic for the next fiscal year, expecting its budget deficit to narrow as oil prices improve and disappear by 2022-23, the provincial government said in its 2020-23 budget plan. According to the document, the Albertan government expects more oil pipelines to come online in the province during this year and next, and oil sands production increases, while the gap between West Texas Intermediate and Canadian crude narrows. Interestingly enough, the government of Canada’s oil heartland… 👓 View full article

