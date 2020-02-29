Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > How Refinancing My Mortgage to Pay Off Student Loans Became a Costly Headache

How Refinancing My Mortgage to Pay Off Student Loans Became a Costly Headache

Motley Fool Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
I thought refinancing my mortgage to pay off my student loans would be simple, but things didn't go as planned.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

proplogix

PropLogix How Refinancing My Mortgage to Pay Off Student Loans Became a Costly Headache | The Motley Fool… https://t.co/WodveX72VD 1 day ago

runPattirun

When we rise RT @gottaspeakgirl: @matthewjdowd Yes they do. It’s not ok. Refinancing yes. Interest free default periods for unemployment. Yes. Erasure?… 2 days ago

gottaspeakgirl

VACCINES CAUSE ADULTS @matthewjdowd Yes they do. It’s not ok. Refinancing yes. Interest free default periods for unemployment. Yes. Erasu… https://t.co/Bk1JcwYE4N 2 days ago

connordpeters

Connor @GailVazOxlade Student loan repayment is always prime + x, so that works out. Would this affect refinancing your mortgage too? 3 days ago

iconocap

Iconoclastic Capital @HyllandCapital Similar thinking— I looked at refinancing student loans to 8 year to reduce monthly minimum in anti… https://t.co/tPpWFB82F7 3 days ago

Brookssista1

Brookssista1 Normie Dem @Teddifish @pianotinkler @ProudResister @JoeBiden Id be happy to start with restructuring/refinancing them. My kid… https://t.co/99TgaIwGkv 3 days ago

maitrenath

Na22 I have to give serious thought to refinancing my federal student loans. I don't plan on going back to public intere… https://t.co/Zl31MDzzaf 4 days ago

adrijhymenlaw

StudentLoanStrategies How Refinancing My Mortgage to Pay Off Student Loans Became a Costly Headache @themotleyfool #stocks https://t.co/GkvMZoa8TH 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.