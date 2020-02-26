Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Why the Shopify (SHOP) Stock Price Fell More Than 3.5% in February

Why the Shopify (SHOP) Stock Price Fell More Than 3.5% in February

Motley Fool Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) (NYSE:SHOP) stock price outperforms the S&P/TSX Composite Index (TSX:^OSPTX) in February as quarterly results continue to impress.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Generous family gift more than 400 bags of donations to charity [Video]Generous family gift more than 400 bags of donations to charity

Staff at a charity shop have been left bowled over after a generous family gifted more than 400 bags of donations - including brand new threads worth 'tens of thousands'. British Heart Foundation in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Why the Altagas (ALA) Stock Price Fell 5.8% in February

Altagas Ltd. (TSX:ALA) stock price gets hit in February due to the coronavirus scare, but the investment case remains strong. The post Why the Altagas (ALA)...
Motley Fool

Why the Loblaw (TSX:L) Stock Price Fell 2.5% in February

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L) stock price fell slightly in February. As the coronavirus spreads and the market crash intensifies, we can bet on defensive stocks...
Motley Fool

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.