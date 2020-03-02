Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > The Odds Are Stacked Against Oil As Recession Looms

The Odds Are Stacked Against Oil As Recession Looms

OilPrice.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The recent slump in Brent Crude prices follows a similar pattern of past slowdowns in global factory output, sparking fears that the market’s fear is not only based on the coronavirus The recent slump in Brent Crude prices follows a similar pattern of past slowdowns in global factory output, sparking fears that the market’s fear is not only based on the coronavirus Oil prices slumped by 14 percent in just one week after the market caught the coronavirus panic and feared a significant slowdown in global economy as the outbreak spread…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Nigeria: Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

[Premium Times] Saudi Arabia plans to unilaterally increase oil output next month, a move that could further reduce prices, reliable sources told Bloomberg. Such...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •Premium Times Nigeria

Huge Red Flag For Oil: Global Economic Growth Could Be Cut In Half

A prolonged and wide-ranging coronavirus outbreak could cut global economic growth to just 1.5 percent this year, half the growth rate expected before the...
OilPrice.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.