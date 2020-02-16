Global  

Canadian Banks: Royal Bank (TSX:RY) Stock vs. TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock in 2020

Motley Fool Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stocks were hammered by volatility last week.
You Might Like


Market Sell-off: These 3 Dividend Stocks Are a Screaming Buy Today

Great Canadian stocks like Royal Bank (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY), RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN) and Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) are on sale today. So what are you waiting for?
Motley Fool

Updated: Ranking Canada's Best Bank Stocks for the Rest of 2020

Both Royal Bank (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) and TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) look to be screaming buys over both the short and long-term. The post Updated: Ranking...
Motley Fool


