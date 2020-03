Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) are soaring in the pre-market session today, after the company announced an accelerated timeline for developing its DNA vaccine INO-4800 to address COVID-19, the respiratory infection the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated a Public Health Emergency of International Concern of the highest level.