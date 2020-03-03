Global  

Oil Prices Climb As Traders Expect Action From OPEC

OilPrice.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The oil markets are expecting yet again that OPEC will be the hero of oil prices, and this optimism has sent oil prices up 4% on Monday afternoon, and up more than 2% on Tuesday morning. The optimism is a welcomed event after last week’s falling prices that saw oil have the worst week in years. Last week, the concern was that the coronavirus was continuing to spread to countries other than China, with the number of confirmed coronavirus cases also continuing to climb. Analysts lowered again oil demand projections last week, with some suggesting…
News video: Oil prices tumble as OPEC, Russia squabble

Oil prices tumble as OPEC, Russia squabble 01:00

 Oil prices tumbled Friday as reports came in that Russia would reject an OPEC plan to curb output. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Oil pummeled as OPEC, Russia rancor spills over [Video]Oil pummeled as OPEC, Russia rancor spills over

Global oil prices saw their steepest one-day percentage drop since the financial crisis after OPEC and Russia failed to agree to production cuts, which threatens to flood the oil market. Conway G...

OPEC backs biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis, awaits Russia [Video]OPEC backs biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis, awaits Russia

OPEC agreed on Thursday to cut oil output by an extra 1.5 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2020 to support prices that have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, but made its action..

Is This Oil Rally Justified?

Oil rallied on Tuesday morning, along with equity markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced an emergency rate cut of 50 basis points. The news sent major...
OilPrice.com

Coronavirus: Opec meets to discuss impact on oil prices

Oil exporters' group Opec meets to discuss its response to how the coronavirus is hitting crude prices.
BBC News

