Wells Fargo Joins U.S. Banks Declining To Fund New Arctic Oil Projects

OilPrice.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Wells Fargo has become the third major U.S. bank to stop financing new oil and gas projects in the Arctic, joining the likes of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan in a global drive of banks declining financing for the dirtiest fossil fuels and for projects in sensitive areas. In an updated policy guide on corporate responsibility, Wells Fargo says that “Wells Fargo does not directly finance oil and gas projects in the Arctic region, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) – part of a larger 2018 risk-based decision to forego participation…
Recent related news from verified sources

Wells Fargo third major bank to end Arctic oil investment

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Wells Fargo & Co. became the third major U.S. bank to announce it will not support financing for oil and gas projects in the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •bizjournalsSeattle TimesCBC.caSeekingAlphaReuters India

Two Wells Fargo directors, including chairwoman, resign from board

Two directors on Wells Fargo & Co's (NYSE: WFC) board have resigned, the company said this morning. Chairwoman Elizabeth "Betsy" Duke and James Quigley stepped...
bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times

