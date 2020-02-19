The oil stock's good news wasn't enough to overcome more turbulence in the oil market.



Recent related videos from verified sources Local expert discusses wild week for stock market February 28, 2020 Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished 6 days ago S&P 500 Movers: WCG, GRMN In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Garmin topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.6%. Year to date, Garmin registers a 7.2% gain. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:27Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this STCK.PRO $FANG NEW ARTICLE : Why Diamondback Energy Stock Plunged Nearly 17% in February https://t.co/rjSTLsq4X4 Get all the… https://t.co/A1P1iwwRGl 9 hours ago