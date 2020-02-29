Global  

Should You Buy Enbridge’s (TSX:ENB) Stock in a Market Crash?

Motley Fool Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Enbridge's (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) dipped briefly into correction territory last week. The company is not as cheap as you might think.

The post Should You Buy Enbridge’s (TSX:ENB) Stock in a Market Crash? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
