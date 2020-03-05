Global  

Intel Chip Flaw Proves Unfixable Despite Patches

Motley Fool Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Researchers at Positive Technology discovered a security flaw in Intel CPUs still exists despite efforts to fix it.
Another unfixable Intel chip flaw could render Apple’s FileVault useless

We learned last year that a fundamental Intel chip flaw thought to have been fixed in fact still leaves machines vulnerable to variations on Spectre and...
9to5Mac Also reported by •AppleInsider

5 years of Intel CPUs and chipsets have a concerning flaw that’s unfixable

Converged Security and Management Engine flaw may jeopardize Intel's root of trust.
Ars Technica

