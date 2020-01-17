Exxon Keeps Up $35 Billion Annual Spending Despite Oil Rout

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil maintains its strategy for capital expenditures between US$30 billion and US$35 billion each year through 2025, chairman and CEO Darren Woods said at the company's annual investor day on Thursday, even though oil prices have tumbled by 25 percent since the start of the year. This year, Exxon sees its investments at around US$33 billion, depending on the progress of individual projects, Woods told analysts at the New York Stock Exchange today. Exxon has been one of the few international oil majors that have ramped…


