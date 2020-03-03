Global  

Top Canadian Stocks To Avoid on the BOC Interest Rate Cut

Motley Fool Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB) and Fairfax Financial (TSX:FFH) stocks could be further pressured by the recent Bank of Canada interest rate cut.

The Motley Fool Canada
Why Stocks Are Lower After Fed's Rate Cuts

Why Stocks Are Lower After Fed’s Rate Cuts 00:41

 Although the market is getting its interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, stocks are falling as investors are taking a hint from the Fed.

These Bank Stocks Could Do Well in a Falling Rate Environment

Banks with lots of interest-bearing deposits and fixed-rate loans tend to fare much better when interest rates decline.
