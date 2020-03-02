Global  

Market Crash 2020: 2 Stocks to Buy Right Now to Protect Your Portfolio

Motley Fool Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Emera Incorporated (TSX:EMA) and this other stock can add stability and dividends at a time when investors need them the most.

The post Market Crash 2020: 2 Stocks to Buy Right Now to Protect Your Portfolio appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
News video: Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear 00:59

 Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear Global markets are taking a hit after a failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to the worst one-day crash in crude in decades. Saudi Arabia set off panic within oil markets by launching a price war. The Saudis are reacting to Russia's refusal...

Financial Focus: stock market, eBay, oil prices [Video]Financial Focus: stock market, eBay, oil prices

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. eBay is trying to crack down on price gouging among coronavirus fears. Oil prices are dropping to..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:32Published

Coronavirus, Crash In Oil Prices Taking Toll On Financial Markets [Video]Coronavirus, Crash In Oil Prices Taking Toll On Financial Markets

CBS4's Bradley Blackburn is on Wall Street with the latest.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:33Published


Stock Market Crash 2020: Do This in Your Stock Portfolio

By buying quality stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) and a markedly different stock in a stock market crash, you can end up way wealthier!
Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks to Pounce On This Market Crash

Feeling nervous? This trio of stocks, including Badger Daylighting (TSX:BAD), could give your portfolio the boost of growth it needs. The post 3 Top Growth...
Motley Fool


Melissa19460598

Melissa Avery Not only are we losing lives, but the economy will eventually crash. There will be no market. There's a reason why… https://t.co/deO3xpVnkR 2 hours ago

porc43267919

porc @PeterSchiff Let's see if any recent market moves prove you right 1) oil crash instead of above 100 usd 2) interest… https://t.co/jNtVbwKRFl 7 hours ago

SarahEtter_

Sarah Etter This is a really dumb thing because I'm already very fortunate but of COURSE the market had to crash right on the d… https://t.co/md4pWnkSfm 12 hours ago

JackCade1593

Jack Cade THIS is why the response to the pandemic MATTERS! Either, governments are out front minimizing the a short-term sl… https://t.co/kwh7ZumDjc 12 hours ago

ItsMonicaSharp

Get your end times tweets here! Hot off the press! @BKAdams12 @Areith11 Ride this out? The right just literally crashed the economy AGAIN and wants to blame the left?… https://t.co/7KaMefWQT6 12 hours ago

Tara_C_19

Tara ❄️ @Katpa73 He’s right. The market will eventually correct itself and when it’s not doing well, and stocks are cheap,… https://t.co/nWOhnq9XNn 12 hours ago

PiperOhio17

PiperOhioΑΩ @ms_northshore @JRockTigers @TS_SCI_MAJIC12 This is nothing more than the big pocket guys selling off their own sto… https://t.co/EuHu4U6KPR 13 hours ago

Weathermansam77

I'm the weatherman, whatever man @DocTooch @webberweather Yeah, my investment accounts are "high risk" right now...but become lower risk closer to m… https://t.co/OQ7GB0q1e0 13 hours ago

