Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Ex-Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Launches Data Privacy Nonprofit

Ex-Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Launches Data Privacy Nonprofit

The Cointelegraph Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Ex-Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Launches Data Privacy NonprofitShortly after ending his presidential bid, Andrew Yang announces new nonprofit organization Humanity Forward with a focus on privacy of data
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Your Move: Yang Eyes NYC Mayoral Run [Video]Your Move: Yang Eyes NYC Mayoral Run

Having dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, Andrew Yang is weighing his options. According to Business Insider, the Schenectady, New York native says he's mulling a run for New York City..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Andrew Yang's no-nonsense reason for dropping out of presidential campaign [Video]Andrew Yang's no-nonsense reason for dropping out of presidential campaign

Andrew Yang's key plank of his Democratic campaign was to give every American $1000 a month.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Andrew Yang is starting a super PAC to ‘rewrite’ the economy

Andrew Yang is starting a super PAC to ‘rewrite’ the economyPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Andrew Yang has founded a new super PAC called Humanity Forward, the former presidential candidate announced today...
The Verge Also reported by •NYTimes.comFOXNews.comTMZ.com

Tweets about this

portfare

Data Port RT @CryptoRitterEN: Ex-Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Launches Data Privacy Nonprofit https://t.co/YVQDiszLi4 20 minutes ago

CryptoRitterEN

CryptoRitterEN Ex-Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Launches Data Privacy Nonprofit https://t.co/YVQDiszLi4 22 minutes ago

finitesq

finite[]well RT @Cointelegraph: Former presidential candidate and known crypto proponent Andrew Yang now bids for online privacy https://t.co/DXiO86Gkay 24 minutes ago

BtcEthereum

BTC Ethereum Ex-Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Launches Data Privacy Nonprofit - https://t.co/x2FBV8PWF8 Candidate Andrew Ya… https://t.co/q0HhEHuIGh 28 minutes ago

GlasgowStarling

Glasgow Starling RT @TokenJay: Ex-Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Launches Data Privacy Nonprofit https://t.co/r2ZY1u0o3L #Government #Technology #Privac… 37 minutes ago

johnmorganFL

John Morgan Ex-Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Launches Data Privacy Nonprofit https://t.co/PpZT83dZdP https://t.co/93NWsoyU9G 37 minutes ago

Yang2020Mass

Massachusetts for Yang 🧢 RT @TheView: Andrew Yang reacts to Sen. Elizabeth Warren suspending her presidential bid: “She would have made a great president.” "She's… 37 minutes ago

TokenJay

Jason Fernandes Ex-Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Launches Data Privacy Nonprofit https://t.co/r2ZY1u0o3L #Government… https://t.co/2QS3C8GM4o 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.