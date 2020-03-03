Why Russia Is Rooting For Bernie Sanders

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Recently Senator Bernie Sanders acknowledged that he had been briefed by U.S. intelligence on Russia’s attempts to interfere in U.S. elections on his behalf. In response to reporters, Sanders said “It was not clear what role they’re going to play. We were told that Russia, maybe other countries, are going to get involved in this campaign, and look, here’s the message to Russia: stay out of American elections.” President Trump suggested that Moscow would prefer Sanders to win, since he had once honeymooned… 👓 View full article

