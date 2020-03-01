Global  

More Pain Predicted For Thai Stock Market

RTTNews Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The Thai stock market on Friday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 50 points or 3.9 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,365-point plateau and it figures to open under pressure again on Monday.
