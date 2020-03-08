Bloody Monday: Bitcoin Price Loses $8K, Oil -30%, DOW Futures Plunge

European stocks plunged into bear market territory Monday, with the regional Stoxx 600 index now down more than 20% from recent peaks. An oil price war isn't helping the mood. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Stock futures sank deep into the red Sunday, with the Dow expected to open as much as 1,000 points down Monday morning, as a new oil war sparked by the... Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters •Denver Post
Oil prices plummeted around 30% on Monday, with U.S. oil heading for its biggest loss on record, after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a dramatic... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India