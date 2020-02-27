Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Oil Search share price plunges 35%

Oil Search share price plunges 35%

Motley Fool Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The share price of Oil Search Limited (ASX: OSH) was the worst performer in the ASX 200 (INDEXASX: XJO). It fell by 35%. 

The post Oil Search share price plunges 35% appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump [Video]Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday. Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus. The..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Are Oil Majors Facing A Terminal Decline?

ExxonMobil saw its share price nosedive by roughly 15 percent in the past week, one in a series of oil companies that finds itself in a freefall. Four other oil...
OilPrice.com

Oil prices collapse: Santos share price crashes 29% lower

The Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) share price is one of a number of energy shares sinking lower after oil prices continued to crash... The post Oil prices collapse:...
Motley Fool


Tweets about this

nonsellcom

NonSell.com Oil Search share price plunges 35% - https://t.co/DGZvckv3Kc The share price of Oil Search Limited (ASX: OSH) was t… https://t.co/1d6Ink03Yw 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.