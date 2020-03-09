Global  

Crude Oil Prices Crater as Saudi Arabia Kicks of a Price War

Motley Fool Monday, 9 March 2020
Oil prices were down more than 30% in overnight trading.
News video: Crude oil prices plunge as Saudi Arabia starts price war| Oneindia News

Crude oil prices plunge as Saudi Arabia starts price war| Oneindia News 01:24

 Crude oil prices fell 30%, the most since 1991, after Saudi Arabia started a price war with one time ally Russia. Saudi Arabia triggered the all-out price war after the OPEC deal collapsed. Russia refused to cut oil output even as demand slumped amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Why is Russia refusing...

Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears [Video]Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears

Global stocks tumbled Monday after a huge slide on oil prices added to fears of a virus-induced recession. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

EAM Jaishankar visits J&K, meets families of students stranded in Iran| Oneindia News [Video]EAM Jaishankar visits J&K, meets families of students stranded in Iran| Oneindia News

External Affairs Minister meets families of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran; Coronavirus cases rise to 43 in India; JD(U) leader's daughter declares herself CM candidate; Delhi police arrests PFI..

World stocks toppled by coronavirus shock, oil price crash

Global share markets tumbled on Monday as panicked investors fled headlong to bonds to hedge the economic trauma of the coronavirus, and oil plunged more than...
Reuters

Oil collapses after Saudi Arabia fires opening salvo in price war

Losing more than a quarter of their value, oil prices were set for their biggest one-day decline in 29 years on Monday, after Saudi Arabia ignited a price war in...
Reuters

