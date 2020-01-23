Crude Oil Price Slumps 30%: 2 TSX Energy Stocks To Avoid Right Now!

Maqsood Siddiqui RT @NDTVProfit: Oil Drops 31% As OPEC Deal Collapse Sparks Price War, Global Markets Hit https://t.co/e9osyoG2AK 58 minutes ago Mohammed Ismail RT @indianlove1947: Oil Drops 31% As OPEC Deal Collapse Sparks Price War, Global Markets Hit https://t.co/I7x5c6pmmz 3 hours ago TheLagosTimesOFFICIAL The raging oil price war that is between the dominant and leading members of OPEC is have telling effect on the glo… https://t.co/ZnrYs28CYQ 4 hours ago FinanzLinksASIA ▶ HPCL, BPCL surge up to 13%; RIL slumps 8% as Brent Crude hits 20-yr low - Business Standard: * HPCL, BPCL surge u… https://t.co/22gYaqOSi8 4 hours ago Bundelkhandjanta Oil Drops 31% As #OPEC Deal Collapse Sparks Price War, Global Markets Hit, now at least price cut of oil in #India… https://t.co/SxQhQexrc7 6 hours ago indian by heart 💓 💯% Oil Drops 31% As OPEC Deal Collapse Sparks Price War, Global Markets Hit https://t.co/I7x5c6pmmz 6 hours ago GoNews Crude Oil Price Slumps News Oil Drops 31% As OPEC Deal Collapse Sparks Price War, Global Markets Hit… https://t.co/XBJqfYn7kN 7 hours ago Anil P This free fall in oil prices will never be passed on the the customers, by the so called Nationalist BJP government… https://t.co/ZiaDqDEh2N 7 hours ago