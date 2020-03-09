Coronavirus: Qantas boss Alan Joyce gives up salary for rest of the year

sue lannin Qantas boss, Alan Joyce, says a period of unpaid leave is inevitable for many workers after it grounds internationa… https://t.co/vNJLDAv4Cb 47 minutes ago Brenden Wood “We don’t have work for most of our employees” - @qantas boss Alan Joyce speaking on a conference call a few moment… https://t.co/wTzM6a5W7h 52 minutes ago Lyn Myers RT @theage: Qantas boss Alan Joyce has praised the federal government's decision to waive more than $700 million in charges on the nation's… 17 hours ago The Age Qantas boss Alan Joyce has praised the federal government's decision to waive more than $700 million in charges on… https://t.co/mr3sRE9jLk 20 hours ago MrT RT @raywilton4: “https://t.co/box1PsVNCh via @MichaelWestBiz Alan Joyce is a canny operator. As the ravages of the coronavirus began to hit… 22 hours ago 💧Ray Wilton 💧💦 “https://t.co/box1PsVNCh via @MichaelWestBiz Alan Joyce is a canny operator. As the ravages of the coronavirus bega… https://t.co/3IB9KaXOjy 1 day ago Karelynne Randall How's this for corporate response-ability!!! Coronavirus: Qantas boss Alan Joyce gives up salary for rest of the fi… https://t.co/d6fTWulSd4 1 week ago Debbie Platz RT @immsollawyers: Coronavirus: Qantas boss Alan Joyce gives up salary for rest of the financial year, via @nzherald https://t.co/ObSC0VgPE0 1 week ago