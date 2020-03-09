Coronavirus: Qantas boss Alan Joyce gives up salary for rest of the year
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Chief executive of coronavirus-hit Qantas Alan Joyce is giving up his salary for the rest of the year. Joyce's total remuneration last year was A$23.8m ($24.8m) although his base salary was A$2.17m. His salary sacrifice is one...
Australian airline Qantas announced on Tuesday (March 10) it will cut its international capacity by nearly 25% over the next six months and delay an order for Airbus A350 planes, all part of sweeping changes in response to a coronavirus-led plunge in passenger demand. Libby Hogan reports.