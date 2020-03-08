Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > The First Casualty Of Tanking Oil Prices

The First Casualty Of Tanking Oil Prices

OilPrice.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
In the wake of one of history’s largest oil price declines in a single day, a Rystad Energy impact analysis shows that US drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) will be the first assets to be threatened by the newly formed low price environment, as their breakeven costs are now only dollars away from market prices.Around 80% of shale DUCs currently have break-even oil prices below $25 West Texas Intermediate ($30 Brent), Rystad Energy’s data show. “If nobody blinks in this supply war, prices may have to go this low in order to properly…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear 00:59

 Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear Global markets are taking a hit after a failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to the worst one-day crash in crude in decades. Saudi Arabia set off panic within oil markets by launching a price war. The Saudis are reacting to Russia's refusal...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus impacting oil prices [Video]Coronavirus impacting oil prices

Coronavirus impacting oil prices

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:05Published

Street seller caught 'ripping off' tourist with overpriced coronavirus face masks [Video]Street seller caught "ripping off" tourist with overpriced coronavirus face masks

An opportunistic street trader was confronted after selling overprices surgical face masks - despite government warnings that vendors could five jail for ripping people off. The man was seen..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oil prices collapse: Santos share price crashes 29% lower

The Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) share price is one of a number of energy shares sinking lower after oil prices continued to crash... The post Oil prices collapse:...
Motley Fool Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.com

Standard Chartered Slashes WTI Oil Price Forecast To $32

Expecting a fierce and protracted oil price war, Standard Chartered slashed on Monday its oil price estimates for this year and next, saying WTI Crude prices...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.