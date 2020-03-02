Thai Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Tuesday
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, plummeting almost 135 points or 10 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,255-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Tuesday.
Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997 The circuit breaker mechanism was triggered early in Monday's trading after the S&P 500 plunged seven percent shortly after opening. Global economies continues to be shaken by the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. For 15...
The stock market just had it's single worst day since 2008 and the Coronavirus and an oil trade dispute may be to blame. Almost as soon as the opening New York Stock Exchange bell rang, trading got off..
The Thai stock market rebounded on Tuesday as expectations of further monetary stimulus by global central banks buoyed investor sentiment previously weakened by... Bangkok Post Also reported by •RTTNews
