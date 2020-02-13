Stock Alert: AIM ImmunoTech Shares Continue Rally In Early Trading; Stock Up 13%

Global  

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) are rising above 13% in pre-market today, extending the 190.48% rally in the previous session. We alerted readers to this stock yesterday at $3.34. The stock ran up to $7.11 yesterday and closed Monday's trade at $6.10, up $4.00 or 190.48%.
 The circuit breaker mechanism was triggered early in Monday's trading after the S&P 500 plunged seven percent shortly after opening. Global economies continues to be shaken by the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The stock market just had it's single worst day since 2008 and the Coronavirus and an oil trade dispute may be to blame. Almost as soon as the opening New York Stock Exchange bell rang, trading got off..

Tesla shook-up the stock market after it said it would offer $2 billion-worth of shares.

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) shot up more than 66% in pre-market today, after the immuno-pharma company announced that the National Institute of...
Shares of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) are up 8% in pre-market today, extending the 14% rally in the previous session. The stock has been trading...
