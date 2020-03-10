Tax Deadline 2020: 3 Ways to Owe Less Money to the CRA When You File in April! Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Holding dividend stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) in a TFSA can save you money on taxes.



The post Tax Deadline 2020: 3 Ways to Owe Less Money to the CRA When You File in April! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this RM Land Library RT @ArtPlaceAmerica: GRANT OPP: Creative Counties Placemaking Challenge invites counties w/populations of less than 150k to form multidisci… 1 week ago ArtPlaceAmerica GRANT OPP: Creative Counties Placemaking Challenge invites counties w/populations of less than 150k to form multidi… https://t.co/uNoIizZKGr 1 week ago