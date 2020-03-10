Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Tax Deadline 2020: 3 Ways to Owe Less Money to the CRA When You File in April!

Tax Deadline 2020: 3 Ways to Owe Less Money to the CRA When You File in April!

Motley Fool Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Holding dividend stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) in a TFSA can save you money on taxes.

The post Tax Deadline 2020: 3 Ways to Owe Less Money to the CRA When You File in April! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LandLibrary

RM Land Library RT @ArtPlaceAmerica: GRANT OPP: Creative Counties Placemaking Challenge invites counties w/populations of less than 150k to form multidisci… 1 week ago

ArtPlaceAmerica

ArtPlaceAmerica GRANT OPP: Creative Counties Placemaking Challenge invites counties w/populations of less than 150k to form multidi… https://t.co/uNoIizZKGr 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.