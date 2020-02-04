Global  

Tesla Has Now Made 1 Million Cars, Elon Musk Tweets

Motley Fool Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
If Tesla meets its 2020 guidance, it will produce 1,000 times more cars this year than in 2010.
Credit: Mashable Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Tesla has officially produced one million cars

Tesla has officially produced one million cars 00:55

 Here's to a million more.

Recent related news from verified sources

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that 'coronavirus panic is dumb'

Tesla Inc's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that the coronavirus "panic" was "dumb".
Reuters

Tesla has now built 1 million cars

Tesla has now built 1 million carsTesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter late on Monday to congratulate the team on Tesla building its one-millionth car. He also posted photos of the car which...
MotorAuthority


