New York Takes Dire Action to Contain the Novel Coronavirus in New Rochelle

The Merkle Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
New York Takes Dire Action to Contain the Novel Coronavirus in New RochelleThe current novel coronavirus crisis keeps a lot of people on their toes. In New York, the situation requires enforcing several harsh requirements that may remain in place for some time to come. Across the United States, several hotspots related to the novel coronavirus can be identified. More Coronavirus Precautions in NY In New York, the situation is far more severe compared to other parts of the United States. Schools, temples, churches, and other gathering places in or near New Rochelle will be shut down for two weeks. It is possible that this deadline will be extended, depending on how

The post New York Takes Dire Action to Contain the Novel Coronavirus in New Rochelle appeared first on The Merkle Hash.
 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo briefed reporters on coronavirus cases in the state and said, "this is not ebola, this is not SARS, this is not some science fiction movie come to life. The hysteria here is way out of line with the actuality and the facts."

