Figure Technologies Securitizes $150M of Home Equity Loans on Blockchain

Coindesk Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The deal may serve as a showcase for DLT’s benefits to Wall Street at a time when such use cases no longer generate the same buzz as five years ago.
