USD/MXN  jumps above 21.00 as Wall Street tumbles

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Stocks Drift Higher Thursday Amid General Market Jitteriness



Stocks started down, then rose, as Wall Street looks for signs of stabilization. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:12 Published 1 hour ago U.S. layoffs surge amid coronavirus shut down



Weekly unemployment claims surged to a 2-1/2 year high as companies laid off workers because of the coronavirus pandemic that has frozen economic activity. Conway G. Gittens has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45 Published 2 hours ago

Tweets about this