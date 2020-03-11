Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > USD/MXN  jumps above 21.00 as Wall Street tumbles

USD/MXN  jumps above 21.00 as Wall Street tumbles

FXstreet.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stocks Drift Higher Thursday Amid General Market Jitteriness [Video]

Stocks Drift Higher Thursday Amid General Market Jitteriness

Stocks started down, then rose, as Wall Street looks for signs of stabilization.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:12Published
U.S. layoffs surge amid coronavirus shut down [Video]

U.S. layoffs surge amid coronavirus shut down

Weekly unemployment claims surged to a 2-1/2 year high as companies laid off workers because of the coronavirus pandemic that has frozen economic activity. Conway G. Gittens has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.