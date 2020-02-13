Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock Lost $3.9 Billion in Market Cap in 2 Months



Recent related videos from verified sources Tesla’s Stock Fluctuates After Offering $2B-Worth of Shares



Tesla shook-up the stock market after it said it would offer $2 billion-worth of shares. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: PennyGem Duration: 00:51 Published on February 13, 2020 Tesla plans $2 billion offering amid stock boom



Tesla on Thursday announced plans to raise $2 billion in a stock offering, tapping into an astronomical jump in its share price over the past few months and reversing the electric-car maker’s.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:07 Published on February 13, 2020

