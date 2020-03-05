Global  

Oil Falls Further On Soaring Crude Inventories

OilPrice.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Amid a new oil price rout sparked by the breakdown of the OPEC+ alliance the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory build of 7.7 million barrels for the week to March 6. This compares with a moderate build of 800,000 barrels for the previous week. However, the EIA also reported a sizeable gasoline and distillate fuel draws for the week to February 28. For the week to March 6, fuel inventories registered hefty inventory draws. In gasoline, the EIA reported an inventory decline of 5 million barrels for the first week of…
News video: Crude oil prices plunge as Saudi Arabia starts price war| Oneindia News

Crude oil prices plunge as Saudi Arabia starts price war| Oneindia News 01:24

 Crude oil prices fell 30%, the most since 1991, after Saudi Arabia started a price war with one time ally Russia. Saudi Arabia triggered the all-out price war after the OPEC deal collapsed. Russia refused to cut oil output even as demand slumped amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Why is Russia refusing...

Oil Rallies Despite Large Crude Build

The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated on Tuesday a large crude oil inventory build of 6.407 million barrels for the week ending March 6, compared to...
OilPrice.com

Oil rises more than 1% on smaller-than-expected rise in crude stocks

Oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday, recouping losses from the previous day on a smaller-than-expected rise in crude oil inventories in the United States,...
Reuters

