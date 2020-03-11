Global  

Can the federal government stimulus save the ASX from the bear market?

Motley Fool Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Morrison will need to splash more than $17 billion in already announced stimulus if the federal government wants to stave off a recession.

The post Can the federal government stimulus save the ASX from the bear market? appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
S&P/ASX 200 bottoms out at -7.6% intraday after uninspiring address from President Trump

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) started to rally heading into midday with President Trump set to speak to the world from the Oval Office. Any talks of...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •Motley Fool

S&P/ASX 200 futures continue to be a pinball, stimulus to be unveiled

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures continue to be ragdolled by the US markets, which were down around 5% overnight on growing virus fears. The S&P 500...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •Motley Fool

hopemegwilson

Hope Wilson RT @7NewsWideBay: There's concern the Federal Government's stimulus package isn't enough to save small businesses in the region. https://t.… 18 hours ago

7NewsWideBay

7NEWS Wide Bay There's concern the Federal Government's stimulus package isn't enough to save small businesses in the region.… https://t.co/DtWJ3eNsar 20 hours ago

ZachBurke15

Zach Burke @FRANCOCHARTS @jimcramer I would disagree with you but the federal government is rolling out a $1 trillion stimulus… https://t.co/sf0115daOs 1 day ago

PCribbett

Peter Cribbett RT @PhilipSoos: Why is the government stimulus plan small? 1) Doesn't understand scale of #COVID19 2) Wants idiotic budget surplus 3) Doe… 1 day ago

PhilipSoos

Philip Soos Why is the government stimulus plan small? 1) Doesn't understand scale of #COVID19 2) Wants idiotic budget surplu… https://t.co/iJuFjhQ5u6 1 day ago

_ShivendraKumar

Shivendra Kumar How can $17.6 billion also be used to save lives? #government #covid19 #pandemic #who #unitednations #sydney… https://t.co/J7qDhERwXJ 2 days ago

_CycleMan_

Frank in nonsense So #ScottyFromMarketing and his @LiberalAus goons have been abusing, ripping off and pushing every single drop of b… https://t.co/IvsZbiMCkF 2 days ago

nonsellcom

NonSell.com Can the federal government stimulus save the ASX from the bear market? - https://t.co/SCJXDtwEn6 Prime Minister Sco… https://t.co/4cAYgIrSNp 2 days ago

